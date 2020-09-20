Remember 'Chura Lo Na Dil Mera' Song Fame Neha Bajpayee? Where Is She Now?

In 1998, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Hindi language romantic drama, Kareeb gained a lot of appreciation. The movie cast Boddy Deol and debutant Shabana Raza, most commonly known as Neha Bajpayee. Neha became very popular after appearing in this critically acclaimed movie and was even praised a lot for her performance in the movie. Here is all about Neha Bajpayee’s career and personal life post her 1998 stint that fans would love to know about

Neha Bajpayee’s career and personal life

Neha Bajpayee was born as Shabana Raza into a Muslim family. The artist made her acting debut with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Kareeb (1998), opposite Bobby Deol. It was the director of the movie, Vidhu Vinod Chopra who gave her the screen name, Neha that was the name of her character in the movie. Her performance in the movie impressed many and she started to be known as “Neha” ever since.

In 1999, she played the lead character of Meena Singh in P Vasu’s romantic drama, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet. The movie also cast Mayuri Kongo, Ajay Devgn, and Arshad Warsi as the lead characters. Neha played the leading lady opposite Bollywood’s superstar, Ajay Devgn in the movie. In 2000, she appeared in Khalid Mohammed’s crime thriller movie, Fiza, casting Karisma Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, and Hrithik Roshan as the lead characters. Neha was cast to play the character of Shenaz in the movie.

In 2001, Neha appeared in two Bollywood movies, them being Mahesh Manjrekar’s Ehsaas: The Feeling and Prakash Jha’s Rahul. In the same year, she even made her debut in the Tamil movie industry with Sreedhar Prasadh’s romantic drama, Alli Thandha Vaanam. The movie cast Neha, Laila, and Prabhu Deva as the lead characters. In 2003, Neha made her debut in the Kannada movie industry with the movie Smile.

From years 2004-2006, Neha appeared in many movies like Muskaan, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, and Aatma. In 2006, Neha tied the knot with one of Bollywood’s critically acclaimed actor, Manoj Bajpayee. Soon after their marriage, the couple became proud parents to a little baby girl, Awa Nailah. After a long break of over four years, Neha Bajpayee returned to the Bollywood industry with Supern Verma’s Acid Factory in 2009.

