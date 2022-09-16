Cinema Did A Lot To Bind Us, Fakeness In Movies Today Won't Work: Anupam Kher's Argument

Veteran Bollywood actor and icon Anupam Kher appeared at Republic's Rashtra Sarvopari Sammelan where he discussed the role cinema played in uniting the country and how it evolved other the years. While speaking to Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, he also revealed the raw truth of cinema and advised Bollywood to get rid of its "fakeness" to get accepted by the audience.

When India won freedom, cinema did a lot to bind us. No matter who, they'd sit together to watch films. For a long time, cinemas were the only way to relax. Earlier there'd be social films. Then it changed. In 90s, it became NRI films. Now, audience has changed: @AnupamPKher pic.twitter.com/MWaem0Up1c — Republic (@republic) September 16, 2022

"According to me, when our country got independent, cinema did a lot to bind it together. In the darkness of the cinema hall, who are sitting there, what are their religion, their caste, if they are rich or poor, they all used to watch together", Kher said.

"Cinema was the only outlet to feel better, there was a sense of relaxation. Our films used to have songs, comedy and this continued for many years. Initially, socials films were made and the era of the 90s saw movies on NRIs such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge", he explained. The actor, however, said that "the audience has changed" in the last two years as they were locked in their homes during the pandemic and were exposed to the regional cinema along with Korean and world cinema and developed an understanding about movies.

Considering the kind of movies being made a Bollywood, Anupam Kher took a veiled dig at the industry and advised that "the fakeness needs to be avoided" to attract the audience. "Now if I walk in here wearing a wig, and everybody knows I have a wig on, still I'm pretending that I don't and start talking on the importance of hair, then nothing could be more fake than that", he elaborated with his analogy.

Anupam Kher's message to the youth

During his interview, the actor also delivered a message to the young generation and how they can use failure as a motivation to succeed. "A failure is an event, not a person, failure is the biggest motivation to succeed if you take it in the right way. And you are all lucky to born in India. No country has more freedom of expression than this country. Those who keep raising this topic, watch them stand straight when the American anthem plays", Kher said.