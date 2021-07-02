Cinematograph Bill 2021: Over 1000 Celebs Request Centre To Scrap New Amendment

The Union govt's proposed amendments to the Cinematograph Act is creating ripples among the film industry as many in the film industry believe that it curtails freedom of expression. Apart from actor-politician Kamal Haasan who urged citizens to flag concerns, over 1000 Bollywood filmmakers including Farhan Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, Nandita Das penning a letter of opposition to the Centre, fearing that they will have to succumb to mob or intimidation censors. Opinions from actors and film critics have been divided on that front.

Bollywood slams draft Cinematograph Act; celebs, critics divided

The Bollywood filmmakers have two demands, restore the film certification appellate tribunal and stop the proposed amendment, which will allow the Centre to revoke a film certificate. However, some critics, directors and actors have urged those dissenting to look at the broader picture.

Hungama 2 actress Pranitha Subhash defended the draft changes. "The application of this amendment is only in rare cases like we have recently seen that the content of a certain film can lead to public outcry, that can create a law and order situation. So this act gives the Centre a chance to intervene and make changes," she told Republic TV. South industry actor Sudha Rani felt the changes were 'definitely a cause for concern'. "The entire industry is suffering because of this pandemic and a move like this will harm so many of the industry or industry-related workers. Somebody might maliciously try to hurt a project, but a third person might be affected," she told Republic TV.

Apart from the power to revoke a certificate, a provision to divide the underage U/A certificate into five categories to protect the children is another part of the proposed changes. "As a commoner, and a parent, the clause of age-appropriate viewings is what I would appreciate," she said.

M Bharat Kumar, a film critic, stated that as per the proposed amendment, other aspects like fighting piracy was also a part of it. "There is no need for censorship in toto because I feel anything that curtails what you consume, what you write, is against the crux of what I want to convey to the people. But at the same time, one should have self-censorship. Not just the censor certificates issued by the regional boards, even politicians and major political parties have stalled and fought in cinema halls, alleging that few contents are against their personal interests, so it is a larger and a broader topic to be addressed."

The Centre had sought suggestions from the public on the draft bill and the deadline ends on Friday. It will be interesting to see what decision the Centre takes on the bill.

