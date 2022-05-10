'Cirkus': Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty's Third Collaboration Locks Release Date; See Poster

Actor Ranveer Singh who is known as the storehouse of energy has a great lineup of films in his kitty. The star who is looking forward to the release of his social entertainer Jayeshbhai Jordaar recently announced the release date of his next project Cirkus. Ranveer has teamed with his Simmba director Rohit Shetty for Cirkus which marked their third collaboration. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Pooja Hegde in a key role. The film will mark the two star's first film together.

This year, the Christmas celebrations will turn grand as the film is slated to release in theatres on December 23, 2022. Apart from announcing the release date, the makers also treated fans with the first look poster. This will be Shetty's third collaboration with Singh after their blockbuster Simmba and last year's Sooryavanshi, in which he featured in an extended cameo.

"Cirkus is a complete family entertainer. There's no better time than the Christmas holidays to celebrate the film in cinemas everywhere," the filmmaker said in a statement. Shetty, known for his hit comedies like the Golmaal franchise and his cop universe films Singham and Sooryavanshi, also shared the film's poster on his Instagram page.

While sharing the first look poster, he wrote, "It's time to bring our audience back to the cinemas... ONCE AGAIN! Golmaal was released 16 years ago and the love you all gave me made me what I am today!' Cirkus is a Christmas gift for you and your family!Kyunki iss ‘Cirkus' mein bohot sara Golmaal hai!!!".

The announcement comes after the director is celebrating 16 years of the release of one of the popular films Golmaal. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, and Tusshar Kapoor in key roles.

In an interview with PTI in November last year, Shetty had described the upcoming film as an "extremely sweet film".

"What you felt for 'Golmaal' and 'All The Best, you'll feel the same for this one. It's not like a 'Sooryavanshi' with a message. When people come out of the theatre watching the film, I want a smile on their faces. It is an extremely sweet film," he had said.

