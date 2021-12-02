'Citadel': Priyanka Chopra Documents Struggles Of Early Morning Call Time After Late Night

Actor Priyanka Chopra who has been witnessing a tight schedule because of her upcoming film Citadel is struggling to shoot early in the morning. The actor who is in London for the shoot seemed to have a great celebration last night after spending time with husband Nick Jonas for their 3rd wedding anniversary celebrations.

For the unversed, The Sky is Pink actor has been shooting for Citadel since the beginning of the pandemic and is continuously fluctuating between UK and USA to maintain a balance between work and personal life. Now, she took to Instagram stories and shared a video while documenting her struggle to step out from bed for early morning shooting. The video showed the actor cuddling in bed as she says ‘sleepy’ while lying on the bed and looking at the camera.

Priyanka Chopra's struggle for early morning Citadel shoot

“Early call time after a late night. #stugglestation #Citadel[sic],” she captioned the story. Created by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers, the series also features Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Roland Møller, and more. Earlier, the actor had shared a glimpse into her character as she posted her silhouette against the setting sun on the sets of Citadel in Spain. Appeared to be dressed in combat attire, the actor wielded a gun as she posed for a picture. She captioned the picture by writing, "Facing fears like the warrior she is…can’t wait for you to meet her. #BTS #Citadel[sic]."

Meanwhile, the actor recently celebrated her third wedding anniversary with her husband Nick Jonas. This year, the romantic celebrations were marked with a candlelight dinner, flowers, scented candles, and soft music that is sure to leave their fans in awe. Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a glimpse from the celebrations and wrote, “Living the dream[sic].”

On the work front, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of the fourth instalment of the Matrix series titled The Matrix Resurrections featuring Keanu Reeves as Neo. The actor also has films like Text for You, Cowboy Ninja Viking, and Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt lined up in her kitty.

(IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra)