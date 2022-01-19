'City Fog': Amitabh Bachchan Evokes Pun On COVID As He Goes For Morning Stroll, See Pic

After taking a short break from his hectic schedule amid the spike in COVID-19 cases being observed in the country currently, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has already resumed shooting for the upcoming projects in his portfolio. Big B is an avid social media user and often keeps his followers updated about his day to day life. His recent post where he can be seen taking a morning stroll has again left his fans and followers in wonderment.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Amitabh Bachchan recently dropped a picture of him donning a navy blue tracksuit. The actor looked uber-cool as he paired the ensemble with calf-length boots. The actor completed his look with a navy blue cap and black and transparent glasses. However, one thing that caught everyone's attention is the print on the Gulabo Sitabo actor's sweatshirt, which he also mentioned in his caption. Sharing the picture, Bachchan wrote, "… yup .. you’re damn right .. no fog in the city .. MUMBAI is in the bright .. just brighten us all to be devoid of the void of this COVOID .. err .. you know what I mean."

Amitabh Bachchan looks dapper in a Pangolin mask

Soon after the Pink actor shared this dapper-looking picture on his Instagram, fans started pouring love in the comment section. A fan wrote, "Love you", meanwhile another wrote, "Sir" accompanied by heart emoticons. Amitabh Bachchan is known for often sharing glimpses of his daily life via the platform and also sharing his thoughts with his follower base. Earlier in the week, he shared a picture in which he could be seen wearing a red sweatshirt with a black pangolin mask and chunky red glasses. Stating that he will be resuming working for his upcoming projects, Big B captioned the picture, "PANGOLIN masked .. PANGOLIN name initial hoodie .. PANGOLIN name initialled tracks .. and pangolining bouncing back to work .. "

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has several projects in his kitty. The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Runway 34, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet. He also has Brahmastra, Jhund, Goodbye, Intern, Project K, and Uunchai in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan