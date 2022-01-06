Close Friend Of Natasa Stanković & Hardik Pandya Speaks Out About Their Preganancy Rumours

Natasa Stanković and Hardik Pandya celebrated Christmas with their friends and family and the photos from their celebration have been going viral on social media. As soon as the photos were shared by the couple on their respective social media handles fans speculated whether Natasa and Hardik are expecting their second child together. However, a couple's close friend has rubbished these rumours.

Natasa Stanković and Hardik Pandya's close friend clears air on pregnancy rumours

The couple's close friend Aleksandar Ilic spoke to Hindustan Times and clarified all the rumors regarding Natasa Stanković and Hardik Pandya perhaps expecting another baby. Ilic said that as much he knew, the couple wasn't expecting and added that he couldn't say much about it until Natasa and Hardik themselves make any official announcement. The rumours about their pregnancy first emerged as the cricketer shared pictures from their Christmas celebration, where Hardik could be seen placing his hands on Natasa's belly.

The couple tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Agastya, born in July 2020. Hardik had previously taken to his Instagram and shared a heartwarming video as he celebrated his son's first birthday. The cricketer wrote, " I cannot believe you’re ONE year old already. Agastya, you are my heart and my soul. You’ve shown me what love is more than I’ve ever known. You’ve been the biggest blessing in my life and I cannot imagine a single day without you. Love you and miss you with all my heart."

Meanwhile, Natasa wrote, " You are already 1 and it feels like yesterday you were born Happy bday to our blessing, happiness our joy you are the best thing that has happened to us. Watching you learning new things everyday makes me so happy love you my son , love you so so much."

Hardik recently shared a cute video on his Instagram handle of him teaching his son Agastya how to bat. He could be seen holding the bat along with Agastya and hitting the ball as his brother Krunal Pandey threw the ball. The father-son duo could also be celebrating as they hit a six. Sharing the video the cricketer wrote, "Boxing Day at the Pandya household featuring our star Agastya." The video has garnered over 1 million likes and views on social media since it was posted.

Image: Instagram/@natasastankovic