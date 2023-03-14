'CM Also Felt What I Spoke Was Right': Suniel Shetty On 'Boycott Bollywood' Trend

Suniel Shetty recently commented on the request he made to CM Yogi with regards to the Boycott Bollywood trend which gripped the Hindi film industry. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier this year invited Bollywood to make use of their 1000-acre Film City, also listing the subsidies and resources which could be availed. Suniel Shetty in response shared his opinion on what the UP CM could do to help the industry instead.

Shetty on the CM agreeing with him

Shetty shared with ANI how the CM was in fact, in agreement with the opinions Shetty had expressed. He said, "CM also felt what I spoke was right. Hindi film's contribution is very huge. Yogiji said fingers were raised on Lord Ram too. PM Modi and Anurag Thakur also spoke about it and the media also presented it so well."

Shetty's opinions on the Boycott Bollywood trend

In the discussion held earlier this year, Suniel Shetty expressed how the CM could take up the issue at hand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring the struggling industry some respite. He said, "Hashtag 'Boycott Bollywood' can stop with your help. Its important to convey that we've done good work. There can be one rotten search apple but 99 per cent of us don't indulge in any wrongdoing. We've to change this perception. If you take lead and also talk to PM, it will make a difference."

The Boycott Bollywood trend

The trigger for the Boycott of Bollywood is largely understood to be the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The trend rose in response to speculation that Rajput's death had been a result of the industry's harsh culture. Several big banner films suffered the brunt of this trend with underwhelming to disastrous performances at the box office. The industry is still recovering from this slump.

Shetty is currently shooting for the next instalment of the successful Hera Pheri franchise.



