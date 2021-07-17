CM Uddhav Thackeray Gives Instructions To Producers Regarding Shooting Amidst Pandemic

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray recently held a meeting with the Producers Guild of India regarding COVID-19 protocols that should be followed on the sets. The Chief Minister suggested various precautions like regular testing of cast and crew and also to promote vaccination.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's instructions to producers

According to a media statement, the Chief Minister, on July 17, interacted with the office bearers of the Producers Guild, the largest body of filmmakers, through an online meeting. At the time, these office-bearers testified that the filming will be completed by following the instructions provided by the state government regarding COVID-19.

The meeting was attended by filmmakers Ritesh Sidhwani, Stuti Ramchandra, Madhu Bhojwani, Rakesh Mehra and Nitin Ahuja of the Producers Guild, a leading organization of Hindi filmmakers. Similarly, Subodh Bhave, Nagraj Manjule, Ravi Jadhav also participated in the meeting and gave suggestions. Aadesh Bandekar moderated the meeting. The meeting was also attended by the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Ashish Kumar Singh and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikas Kharge.

'Squad vaccination and corona screening required'

The Chief Minister during the meeting said:

We don't like to impose sanctions on you, but there are still cases of corona infection in Maharashtra and some other states in the country," he said. Even with the provision of such protected bio-bubbles, some seem to be infected during sports competitions and events. We are not completely out of the second wave of the corona, but the third wave seems to be coming back to other countries of the world, so we need to take full care of the health rules. Filmmakers in Mumbai and Maharashtra should continue to test their corona after a certain day in the Covid context, if anyone in the team has a fever or any symptoms, take immediate notice and most importantly, all should be vaccinated with both doses. The state government is taking steps to lift the Corona situation in stages, cautiously, and safely, without maintaining restrictions. But for this, everyone's cooperation will be required.

The Chief Minister also directed the Mumbai Police to ask for information from the producers about the shooting schedule, location and times of each producer and to give permission to an officer by assigning the responsibility of coordination and taking care of the rules and regulations.

