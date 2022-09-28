'Code Name: Tiranga' Trailer OUT; Parineeti Chopra Fights Sharad Kelkar For Nation's Pride

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and popular Punjabi singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu are currently gearing up for their forthcoming highly-anticipated patriotic drama, Code Name: Tiranga, which is all set to hit the theatres on October 14, 2022. Ahead of the film's release, the makers unveiled the trailer which includes action, hard-hitting dialogues and everything that is surely a treat for the audience.

Code Name: Tiranga Trailer Out

The action-packed trailer introduces the Saina actor taking on the role of an Indian RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent who is on a mission for the nation's pride, where sacrifice is her only option. The trailer includes a lot of action sequences at multiple locations which will make the audience come to the edge of their seats. Apart from Parineeti and Harrdy, the teaser also gives a sneak peek at Shishir Sharma, Rajit Kapur, Sharad Kelkar, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Deesh Mariwala and Dibyendu Bhattacharya's characters in the film.

The film's trailer starts with a glimpse of Sharad Kelkar's character as a terrorist, who is hidden in Turkey since the 2001 parliament blast in Delhi. RAW agent Durga Singh aka Parineeti Chopra changes her identity for the mission so that she can reach Turkey. The Ishaqzaade actor could also be seen sharing romantic screen space with Harrdy, who gets shocked after her identity is exposed. The trailer ends with Chopra having to choose between love and war.

Parineeti also shared the film's trailer on her Instagram handle with a caption, reading, "HERE IT IS! - TRAILER OUT NOW #CodeNameTiranga trailer out now! Releasing in cinemas on 14th October 2022."

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Code Name: Tiranga revolves around the story of a spy who is travelling across numerous nations on an unwavering and daring mission for her country in a race against a time where she has no other option but to make a sacrifice.

Image: Instagram/@parineetichopra