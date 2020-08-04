Cole And Dylan Sprouse's Birthday: The Brothers' Journey To Success

Dylan Thomas Sprouse and Cole Mitchell Sprouse are one of the most celebrated twin actors in Hollywood. They are often referred to as the Sprouse brothers. On August 4, 2020, as they turn a year older, let’s take a look back at the lives of Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse. Read on to know more details:

Lives of the Sprouse Brothers

Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse were born in Arezzo, Italy, to American parents Matthew Sprouse and Melanie Wright. The family shifted to America when they were only four months old. The two brothers started acting at a very young age. The first major character they played on the big screen was in the comedy-drama, Big Daddy (1999), where they were cast with Adam Sandler. Then the two went ahead to act in many television shows and movies like I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus and Just for Kicks.

In 2005, Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse played the lead characters in the series titled, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. The show aired on Disney channel and the two brothers gained immense fame with the show. The series was a success and the brothers earned praise from critics for their performance. In the following year, they even launched their own franchise known as the Sprouse Bros brand that included a book series, clothing line, and magazines. Their book series and magazine franchise ended in 2008, with the series going off-air.

The channel made a spin-off of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody in 2008 as The Suite Life on Deck, where the two reprised their characters as Zack and Cody. The show became one of the most loved and watched teenage shows by the year 2009. The two also starred in The Kings of Appletown in 2009. The Suite Life on Deck went off-air in 2011. Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse also appeared in The Suite Life Movie that released in March 2011.

As the brothers grew older, they started to work independently. Cole Sprouse was cast as one of the lead characters in the teen drama series, Riverdale that was based on the Archie comics. He played the character of Jughead Jones in the series. Dylan Sprouse became the brewmaster and co-owner of the All-Wise Meadery in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

