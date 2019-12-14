'Commando 3' Box Office Trajectory Goes Down In The Second Week

Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma-starrer Commando 3 is the third installment of the Commando franchise. The movie made a fair business on its opening day. It created a major-anticipation among the audience after its release since its first two movies were well-received. However, the movie experienced a major fall in the second week of its release on November 29. The first week's collection of the movie was ₹29 crores whereas the total collection of the second week up till December 12 is ₹2.80 crores.

Box office collection of Commando 3

As per Box Office India, Commando 3 had a fair first weekend with a total collection of ₹18 crores. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the movie collected ₹6, ₹5 and ₹7 crores respectively. Commando 3 did a good business at the start of its second week. The movie collected a total of ₹3 crores on Monday. However, it faced a major fall on Thursday as it collected only ₹2 crores.

On the second Friday, Commando 3 collected a total of ₹ 35,00,000 while on Saturday and Sunday, it collected a total of ₹50,00,000 and ₹80,00,000 respectively. The second-weekend collection of the movie is ₹1,65,00,000. On day 12, reportedly the rough data states that the collection of the movie was ₹0.29 crores. The second-week collection of Commando 3 was only ₹2.80 crores. Hence, the total collection of the movie as reported by ₹32.04 crores till December 12, 2019. The movie is also in for some real competition at the ticket counter with the recent release of Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh and Arjun Kapoor's Panipat.

Also Read| 'Commando 3' Box Office Collection: The Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Sees A Massive Fall

#Commando3 [Week 2] Fri 37 lakhs, Sat 51 lakhs, Sun 78 lakhs, Mon 31 lakhs, Tue 32 lakhs, Wed 28 lakhs, Thu 23 lakhs. Total: ₹ 32.04 cr. #India biz.#Commando3 biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 29.24 cr

Week 2 [till 12 Dec 2019]: ₹ 2.80 cr

Total: ₹ 32.04 cr#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2019

Also Read| Commando 3 box office: Vidyut Jammwal's film sees a major drop in its collections

Commando 3 stars Vidyut Jamwal, Adah Sharma, and Gulshan Devaiah. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of actor Angira Dhar, who is popular for her role in the web series Bang Baaja Baaraat. The action-packed mystery-drama revolves around Vidyut Jammwal, who portrays the role of an Indian Army officer and is on the lookout for a menacing terrorist (played Gulshan Devaiah) conspiring on several horrifying blasts in different parts of the country.

Also Read| 'Commando 3' box office collection experiences major fall in second week

Also Read| Vidyut Jammwal's Birthday: Listen to these songs that the 'Commando 3' star was a part of

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.