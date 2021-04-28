'Commando' Actor Pooja Chopra Contracts COVID-19; Announces With Strong Message

The current COVID-19 wave's victims consist of a long list of celebrities of the film industry who has been infected. One of the recent names to contract the coronavirus was Pooja Chopra. The actor, however, had a positive message, asserting that it could not dampen her spirits, while also stressing India’s resolve to ‘fight back’ against the disease.

Pooja Chopra tests positive for COVID-19

Pooja Chopra took to Twitter to share the news about her COVID-19 diagnosis. However, in a strong message, the Commando actress wrote that it could not stop her from doing anything that she was doing. She concluded her tweet with hashtags like ‘back to work’ and 'India Fights Back.'

I’ve tested positive doesn’t stop me from doing anything I have been doing #backtowork #IndiaFightsBack ðŸ’ª — Pooja Chopra (@Pooja_Chopra_) April 27, 2021

Good wishes for her recovery poured in from numerous celebrities like Anup Soni, among others.

Get well soonðŸ’ — Anup Soni (@soniiannup) April 27, 2021

Among the other celebrities of the film industry to have contracted COVID-19 recently include Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hina Khan, Milind Soman, among others. While some of them announced that they had recovered, some are still under home quarantine after contracting the virus.

India records 3.60 daily COVID-19 cases

India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is 1,48,17,371, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.12 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have risen to 29,78,709, comprising 16.55 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.33 per cent, it said. The death toll stands at 2,01,187, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

(With inputs from PTI)