Complaint Filed Against Arjun Kapoor Starrer 'Panipat' In Jaipur

Bollywood News

People of the Jat community have staged protests against the Panipat movie claiming that the film depicts Maharaja Suraj Mal of Bharatpur in a bad light

People of the Jat community have staged protests against the 'Panipat' movie claiming that the film depicts Maharaja Suraj Mal of Bharatpur in a bad light. A complaint has been filed by protestors to ban the movie with immediate effect, the protestors have written to PM Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, censor board as well Information and Broadcasting Ministry. Some of the protestors have vandalised a theatre in Jaipur and have asked the theatre official to ban the movie.

 

 

