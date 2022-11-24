Complaint Filed Against Richa Chadha Over Her Tweet Insulting Indian Army On Galwan Clash

A complaint has been filed against Bollywood actor Richa Chadha on Thursday over her outrageous tweet insulting and mocking the Indian Army, and specifically the Galwan martyrs.

Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal has filed a complaint against Richa Chadha, stating that the Bollywood actor has mocked the sacrifice of the Indian Army soldiers at Galwan valley who fought with the Chinese troop in June 2020. In his complaint, Jindal called Chadha's remark "Shameful and disgraceful".

#BREAKING | Complaint lodged against Richa Chadha after mocking the Indian Army and insulting the bravehearts of the Galwan clash. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/q5UIMxnQmd — Republic (@republic) November 24, 2022

Notably, on Wednesday, a massive controversy erupted when Richa Chadha, while reacting to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is ready to take back Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) whenever the order comes, said in a tweet "Galwan says hi".

Referring to Chadha's tweet, Jindal stated in his complaint that the statement made by the actor is provocative in nature and intends to conduct 'public mischief' and also shows her disrespect for the Indian Army. "That the accused by making above said statement has committed offences under section 126, 505 of IPC Which are cognizable and serious in nature," Vineet Jindal said in his complaint to Delhi Commissioner of Police. He urged the police chief to lodge against Chadha and take "strict legal action and arrest her".

It is pertinent to mention that after a huge backlash over her tweet against the Indian Army, Richa Chadha on Thursday, issued an apology.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Vineet Jindal said, "Richa Chadha is making a mockery and disrespecting our Indian Army soldiers who have sacrificed their lives in the Galwan Valley to save our border. The way she is making this kind of derogatory and defamatory statement, I have filed a complaint against her with the CP of Delhi police."

On Chadha’s apology, Jindal said that it’s not a matter where someone can withdraw what one has said. “This is a matter with respect to our Indian Army. We respect every citizen who loves India, respect our Indian Army. We respect their sacrifice for us... Definitely, I will make the further step of lodging an FIR (against Richa Chadha). I don’t think this (Chadha's apology) will work for her."

Richa Chadha apologises for her tweet

After facing a massive backlash for her controversial tweet insulting the valour of the Indian Army in the Galwan clash, Chadha issued an apology. "Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part," Richa Chadha said.

She added, "A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the Nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels."