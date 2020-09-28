Composer Mohsin Shaikh Pens A Peppy Track For Ginny Weds Sunny; Track To Be Out Soon!

Ginny Weds Sunny is an upcoming Netflix film starring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey. Only one song, LOL, from the movie's album, is out and it has already generated a good response. Now music composer Mohsin Shaikh has turned lyricist for an upcoming peppy number for the film.

Mohsin Shaikh on his upcoming track in Ginny Weds Sunny

Music composer Mohsin Shaikh has contributed a quirky dance number in Ginny Weds Sunny. He has penned the lyrics for the song. It is sung by Mika Singh, Badshah and Neha Kakkar. Payal Dev has composed the music.

Talking about the track, Mohsin Shaikh said that the makers have recreated the song and it has come out very nice. He stated that the lyrics are quirky which go well with Payal Dev’s composition and is designed by Aditya Dev. He described the track as a full-fledged commercial Bollywood song with catchy beats and music which is sure to get the listeners moving and grooving.

Mohsin Shaikh mentioned that it is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. He asserted that they have recreated the song in the new generation trending style. By the end of the month, the song will be out, the artist noted.

Mohsin Shaikh debuted as a lyricist with Kamariya hila rahi hai, which earned great responses on YouTube. It has surpassed more than 60 million views within the six months of its release. The artist began his journey as a music composer/lyricist with Kis Kisko Pyar Karoon (2015). As a part of musical-duo Javed-Mohsin, he has worked for movies like Munna Michael, Drive, Jalebi, Julie 2 and more. Besides film, they have composed songs for album Dil Mera Blast sung by Darshan Raval under Indian Music Level. The duo has also composed for Mera Maa and Saara India for T-Series, with Jubin Nautiyal as the singer.

Speaking about his work, Mohsin Shaikh said that being a composer, he has always been energetic and passionate about lyrics. He believes that good lyrics with a good composition can take the song to the next level. The artist feels a good composer will always have a passion for everything, be it lyrics or music. He mentioned that his father is a poet and so he thinks that he has got those creative genes from him.

Ginny Weds Sunny is an upcoming romantic comedy film directed by Puneet Khanna. It shows Yami Gautam as Ginny who turns down an arranged marriage proposal to Sunny, played by Vikrant Massey. Then Sunny teams up with Ginny’s mother to win her heart. The movie will premiere on Netflix on October 9, 2020.

