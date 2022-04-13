Confirmed: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding On April 14 At Vastu Home, Reveals Neetu

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been the talk of the town ever since rumours of them tying the knot surfaced online. Amid several speculations and rumours about the much-loved Bollywood duo's wedding, The mother of the groom-to-be Neetu Kapoor has confirmed that the wedding will take place on April 14, Thursday at the family' Vastu residence in Bandra. The confirmation has fans feeling over the moon and they can't wait for the joyous occasion.

Neetu Kapoor confirms Alia-Ranbir's wedding date, location

Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima returned home after attending Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding festivities on Wednesday. The duo posed for a few pictures and was asked several questions about the much-awaited wedding. When asked about the date and location of the wedding, after a little hesitation, Neetu Kapoor revealed it will be taking place on April 14, 2022, at the Kapoor's Vastu residence in Bandra.

Watch Neetu Kapoor confirm Alia-Ranbir's wedding date

In the short interaction, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima had with the media, also spoke about their feelings for the bride-to-be Alia, who will soon enter their family. Neetu then went on to say "She's the best" as she spoke about her soon-to-be daughter-in-law, while Riddhima called her 'cute'. The duo could be seen in their ethnic best as they returned from the pre-wedding festivities. Neetu Kapoor donned a colourful floral printed saree and matching gorgeous jewellery. She posed alongside Riddhima, who looked stunning in a silver sequin Manish Malhotra saree.

Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt leave RK house

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan and her sister Shaheen Bhatt were recently also spotted leaving RK's house after the festivities came to an end. Razdan greeted the media and the duo beamed with joy as they left in their car. They could be seen dressed in their traditional best for the couple's pre-wedding functions.

Image: Instagram/@ayan_mukerji, @varindertchawla