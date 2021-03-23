Congress In Chhattisgarh Mocks National Film Award Winners, Then Deletes Tasteless Attack

Quick links:
A day after the 67th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi, the Congress unit in Chhattisgarh immediately attacked the winners on Tuesday. The grand old party's Chhattisgarh unit took to Twitter and shared a picture of a wooden horse, taking a dig at award winners. However, the Twitter post has been taken deleted for unknown reasons. Tweeting a picture of a wooden horse, the Chhattisgarh Congress captioned it as 'Toolkit for National Award'. The deleted tweet's screenshot is below.
It is unclear what the attack means. The reference to Toolkit is clearly to the document and controversy that Greta Thunberg had unwittingly brought to light when she had waded into the farmers' protest row, at which point numerous Indian celebrities, led by Kangana Ranaut who was awarded with another National Film Award on Monday, replied in kind. Some of these celebrities who are as such considered unimpeachable, such as Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar, were attacked by various political parties led by the Congress for backing the MEA's view that the matter was an issue of India and didn't require foreign meddling. Part of the Chhattisgarh Congress' reference is almost definitely to that.
The 67th National Film Awards were announced on Monday. Initially planned for May 2020, the event was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. Here is the complete list of winners:
Most film-friendly state: Sikkim
Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema by Sanjay Suri
(Special mention- Cinema Paharana Manus written by Ashok Rane and Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema Vikasa-Prerane Prabhava written by PR Ramadasa Naidu)
Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay
Special Mention: Biryani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi)
Best Tulu Film: Pingara
Best Paniya Film: Kenjira
Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad
Best Khasi Film: Lewduh
Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti
Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan The Maze
Best Telugu Film: Jersey
Best Tamil Film: Asuran
Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2
Best Odiya Film: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita
Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona
Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
Best Marathi Film: Bardo
Best Konkani Film: Kaajro
Best Kannada Film: Akshi
Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami
Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa- Who Never Surrender
Best Stunt: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)
Best Choreography: Maharshi (Telugu)
Best Special Effects: Marakkar- Arab
Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size-7 (Tamil)
Best Lyrics: Kolaambi (Malayalam)
Best Music Direction
Songs: Viswasam (Tamil)
Music Direction: Jyeshthoputro
Make-Up Artist: Helen
Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal
Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu)
Best Audiography: lewduh (Khasi)
Original Screenplay: Jyeshthoputri
Adapted Screenplay: Gumnaami
Dialogue Writer: The Tashkent Files (Hindi)
Best Cinematography: Jallikkattu (Malayalam)
Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo (Marathi)
Best Male Playback Singer: Kesari, Teri Mitti (Hindi)
Best Supporting Actress: The Tashkent Files, Pallavi Joshi
Best Supporting Actor: Super Deluxe, Vijaya Sethupathi
Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika, Panga)
Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle and Dhanush for Asuran
Best Direction: Bahattar Hoorain
Best Children Film: Kastoori (Hindi)
Best Film on Environment Conservation: Water Burial
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of Director: Helen (Malayalam)
Best Feature Film: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)
Best Narration: Wild Karnataka, Sir David Attenborough
Best Editing: Shut Up Sona, Arjun Gourisaria
Best Audiography: Radha (Musical), Allwin Rego and Sanjay Maurya
Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Rahas (Hindi), Saptarshi Sarkar
Best Cinematography: Sonsi, Savita Singh
Best Direction: Knock Knock Knock (English/Bengali), Sudhanshu Saria
Best Film on Family Values: Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)
Best Short Fiction Film: Custody (Hindi/English)
Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies (English)
Best Animation Film: Radha (Musical)
Best Investigative Film: Jakkal
Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka (English)
Best Education Film: Apples and Oranges (English)
Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)
Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours (Hindi)
Best Promotional Film: The Shower (Hindi)
Best Art and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)
Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember (English)
Best Ethnographic Film: Charan-Atva The Essence of Being a Nomad (Gujarati)
Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Khisa (Marathi)
Best Non-Feature Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)
