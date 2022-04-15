Congress May Be Unhappy With 'The Delhi Files' But Truth Must Come Out: Akali Dal

While the controversy around the Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's directorial, the highly successful 'The Kashmir Files', has only just subsided, another round of debate has erupted after the director announced his next film, 'The Delhi Files', which is speculated to potentially delve into the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and other major incidents in the regard. While the Congress leadership has already started debating on the next film by the Kashmir Files director, in a first reaction from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Daljeet Singh Cheema said that the movie should expose the faces that instigated the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and no angles should be left behind while making the movie.

#Exclusive on #DelhiFiles | 'He should do justice. If he wants to make a film its a good idea' Akali Dal leader Daljeet Singh Cheema speaks to Republic on the announcement of a new film by Vivek Agnihotri



Watch latest updates here - https://t.co/Xa95ISuJSs… pic.twitter.com/LZSDLAoxSt — Republic (@republic) April 15, 2022

The SAD leader who was speaking to the Republic on the same further also noted that the Delhi riots are one of the most tragic incidents in the history of India and the next generation must know what happened, who did the massacre, and the government's role.

"If he wants to make a film, it is a good idea. It will be really good if he could really do it. He should do justice to the people and focus on history as the next generation must know what happened back then. The then government did not do anything to prevent the riots and answers are needed on why justice was not delivered to the families", he said.

Further hitting out at the Congress party, Cheema said that the Congress might not be happy but real stories should be brought into public with facts. "If they are unhappy, let them be", he added.

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Delhi Files'

Earlier in the day, the director who is known for digging stories of the past while also highlighting the atrocities and injustice towards the people took to Twitter and announced he was beginning work on his next film, 'The Delhi Files'. The film which he had earlier announced in September last year with a motion poster is a part of his trilogy after 'The Tashkent Files' and 'The Kashmir Files'.

I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus.



It’s time for me to work on a new film. pic.twitter.com/ruSdnzRRmP — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 15, 2022

The poster of the film was released in September 2021 and it bore the tagline, 'Right to Life'. The film will be produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts under Vivek's I am Buddha' Production.

Image: Republic/Twitter/@VivekRanjanAgnihotri