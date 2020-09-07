Cong's Punia Reacts To Sena-Kangana Spat, Says 'every Person Free To Say What He Wants'

Senior Congress leader PL Punia called the ongoing spat between Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut "unfortunate".

"What is going on between Shiv Sena and Kangana is unfortunate. Every person is free to say what he wants," Punia said.

The Rajya Sabha MP also noted that Ranaut is a native of Himachal Pradesh but is a national celebrity. He said its wrong that the Himachal police is giving protection to her in view of her war of words with Shiv Sena and opined that the Mumbai Police must do it.

Congress is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comprising the Nationalist Congress Party and Sena that runs the Maharashtra government.

Kangana gets armed protection

With Shiv Sena and Kangana Ranaut's faceoff getting bigger with every passing day, the 'Queen' actor was provided Y-plus category security and protection by about 10 armed commandos, the Union Home Ministry informed. Describing Kangana as a daughter of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur issued a video statement on Monday welcoming the decision to provide her with CRPF security.

"Actor Kangana Ranaut is the daughter of our state. Her father has written to me, expressing his concerns over her security. I have informed my DGP, to assess the threat & take appropriate action. A police team will be deployed with her in Manali, today," CM Thakur said.

The decision to provide 24X7 security comes two days before Ranaut, who is currently in Manali and had likened Mumbai to 'Pakistan occupied Kashmir', plans to visit the metropolis on September 9. Ranaut, whose comments led to a spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, had said she felt unsafe in Mumbai after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and also spoke of drug use in a section of the film industry.

Actress response

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut thanked Union Minister Amit Shah on Twitter for extending Y-grade security to her amid the ongoing exchange of verbal attack between the actor and Maharashtra state government along with Shiv Sena. The Centre's acceptance of Kangana's request for security cover has seemingly fortified her resolve as she expresses gratitude that her voice was not suppressed.

