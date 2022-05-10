Congress Reiterates Demand To Ban 'The Kashmir Files'; Blames Movie For Communal Clashes

The Congress party has once again reiterated its demand to ban The Kashmir Files in India. Speaking to Republic TV, Ashwani Handa on Tuesday welcomed the Singapore Censor Board's decision and claimed that if a similar step had been taken in India, 'polarisation' would not have increased in the country. He also held the Anupam Kher-starrer responsible for the communal clashes being witnessed across India in recent times.

"Banning The Kashmir Files in Singapore is a meaningful step. There was similar demand to ban Kashmir films in India but the Indian Government instead promoted it because of which polarisation in the name of religion increased in the country. Today we see how incidents are happening at religious sites, and there is a divide between Hindus and Muslims. I believe Kashmir files is the reason for it," claimed Ashwani Handa.

"Today, Kashmiri Pandits and Non-Kashmiri pandits are being targeted by terrorists. The Indian Government has taken no step - These kinds of incidents increased after The Kashmir Files. It has only helped BJP and those who got money," he alleged.

Earlier, a similar statement had been made by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor which had led to a squabble between him and director Vivek Agnihotri. Tweeting a news article, he wrote, "Film promoted by India’s ruling party, #KashmirFiles, banned in Singapore.” To this, Agnihotri had reminded him that Singapore in any case had the 'most regressive' censor in the world. His tweet had also invoked the ire of veteran actor Anupam Kher who called out his insensitivity to the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.

Dear fopdoodle, gnashnab @ShashiTharoor,



FYI, Singapore is most regressive censor in the world. It even banned The Last Temptations of Jesus Christ (ask your madam)



Even a romantic film called #TheLeelaHotelFiles will be banned.



Pl stop making fun of Kashmiri Hindu Genocide. https://t.co/QIxFjJW86U pic.twitter.com/kzodpI1CtL — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 10, 2022

Dear @ShashiTharoor! Your callousness towards #KashmiriHindus genocide is tragic.If nothing else at least for #Sunanda’s sake who was a Kashmiri herself you should show some sensitivity towards #KashmiriPandits & not feel victorious about a country banning #TheKashmirFiles! 💔 https://t.co/YwEsgYWgc4 pic.twitter.com/b7XRL46tIG — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 10, 2022

'The Kashmir Files' banned in Singapore

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files has been banned in Singapore for not falling into the country's 'film classification guidelines'. According to a statement issued by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), along with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the movie has been 'refused classification' owing to its 'provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims' and 'the depictions of Hindus being persecuted in the on-going conflict in Kashmir'.

They told Channel News Asia, "These representations have the potential to cause enmity between different communities, and disrupt social cohesion and religious harmony in our multiracial and multi-religious society." The authorities further added that under the film classification guidelines, “any material that is denigrating to racial or religious communities in Singapore” will be refused classification."

"Oh dear, but it’s still running successfully in its 10th week in your own country," Agnihotri said in response to the news of the ban. Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files is set against the backdrop of the early 1990s and outlines the horrific exodus of Kashmiri Hindus.