Consumer Court Directs Yash Raj Films To Pay Compensation Over 'Jabra Fan' Song, Read Here

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has been directed by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation to Afreen Fatima Zaidi from Aurangabad who was miffed with the exclusion of Jabra Fan from Shah Rukh Khan's 2016 film, Fan. Although the song was present in the trailer, it failed to make it to the final cut.

YRF asked to compensate

It all started when Zaidi approached the district forum about the same, but her petition was rejected. She soon then moved the Maharashtra State Consumer Commission which in 2017 directed YRF to compensate her with Rs 10,000 along with the litigation cost of Rs 5,000. According to reports, the NCDRC observed the exclusion of the song as an 'unfair trade practice' and stated that the viewer who chose to flock to theatres and watch the film might feel 'deceived, disappointed and dejected'.



"If a person likes the song shown in the promo and based upon liking decides to visit a cinema hall for watching the said movie for a consideration, he is bound to feel deceived, disappointed and dejected if the song shown in the promo is not found in the film. The practice of including a song in the promo of a film shown widely on TV channels but excluding the said song while exhibiting the movie in my opinion constitutes an unfair trade practice", the Commission said

Further, the committee also rejected YRF's claim that the makers had already announced that the song will not make it to the cut of the final film.

The report further "opposed YRF’s defence that the woman cannot be called a consumer, saying that she paid the price for the film tickets, which is shared among the exhibitor, distributor, and producer of the movie".

