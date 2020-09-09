Protesters Gathered Outside Kangana Ranaut's Office In Mumbai Detained

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai on Wednesday, hours after the Shiv Sena-controlled civic body demolished illegal alterations in her Bandra bungalow, prompting her to lash out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Amid huge police deployment at her Khar residence, many women gathered in support of Kangana to protest over her office demolition.

Soon after Mumbai Police detained them from outside Kangana Ranaut's office property and were taken in a police van. The protesters were seen raising slogans against Sanjay Raut and supporting the 'Queen' actor.

WATCH VIDEO

In a video message Kangana said, "Uddhav Thackeray, tujhe kya lagta hai? (what do you think?) My home was demolished today, your arrogance will crumble tomorrow." "Thus is the wheel of time, it keeps changing," Kangana reminded Thackeray, bemoaning the BMC demolishing most of the illegal alterations in the bungalow which she purchased in September 2017, reportedly for Rs 20 crore.

Meanwhile, at the airport when Kangana landed Sena workers with black flags were seen shouting slogans against her. Workers of the RPI (A) and Karni Sena, who also gathered there, raised slogans in her support. RPI (A) leader and Union minister Ramdas Athawale had declared that his party workers will protect Kangana while she is in Mumbai

Anupam Kher, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi support Kangana after BMC demolishes office in Mumbai

Kangana has courted controversy with her recent comments about the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra. In response to a remark by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut where he asked her not to come back to the city after she claimed she felt unsafe in the city, Kangana had compared Mumbai with PoK. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday demolished "illegal alterations" at her Bandra bungalow.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.