Cordelia Drug Bust Case: Mumbai Court Grants NCB SIT 60 Days Extension To File Chargesheet

In the Mumbai cruise drug bust case that involved actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, a Special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court granted 60 days extension to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday.

The development comes after the SIT of the NCB, headed by Sanjay Singh, on Monday, filed an application before special judge VV Patil seeking an extension as the last date to file the chargesheet expired with the completion of 180 days since the first arrests in the case. The agency had approached the court seeking additional time and had done so under a provision of the NDPS Act under which the time for filing the chargesheet can be extended from the stipulated 180 days, up to one year.

The SIT of the NCB had taken over the Mumbai cruise drug bust case on November 7 from its then-Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. This was after the officer had become a target of the MVA government, and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik during the course of the probe. Issuing a statement, Sanjay Singh had informed that Wankhede had not been removed from the case and that the officers from the NCB's Mumbai Unit would continue assisting in the investigation as and when required.

Mumbai cruise drug bust

Earlier on October 2, last year, the NCB had busted a high-profile drug party on a Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF. Mid-sea, the NCB team raided the cruise ship and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA, and ₹1,33,000 in cash.

Eight people including Aryan Khan were apprehended, while six others were let off by the NCB. Over the course of the investigation that followed, 20 people have been arrested by the NCB based on 27 independent witnesses including - Manish Bhanushali and KP Gosavi.