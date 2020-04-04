PM Modi's Call To Light Up India With Lamps Should Be Seen In Right Light: Anant Mahadevan

Anant Mahadevan backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to light up India to express unity in the battle against COVID-19. The veteran actor-director said the act was a Indian tradition, and stood for a rare occasion when the nation comes together for a cause. The Khiladi actor said it should be looked at in the right light, unlike the ‘floccinaucinihilipilification’ or trivialisation of it by a well-known politician.

Mahadevan said, “Lighting the diya is our Indian tradition, be it lighting the lamp, or a candle march against the injustice in the society. These days in the unprecedented battle for life, even the worst affected nations like Italy find peace in mob lighting, while even the Swiss project lights in mountain peaks to synergise positive forces. In the light of such lighting, the call by the Prime Minister to light up India with lamps, should be seen in the right light.”

“When was the last time we, as a nation, said or did anything in unison. The imagery of 100 crore plus Indians lighting a torch of solidarity is an occasion to lift our spirits, in these adverse times, even when an astute learned observer, whom I deeply admire, indulges in his own words, floxinoxinihilipilification, and calls the act a mere feel-good exercise. Let’s feel good for a change, let’s feel apolitical for a change,” he added. The Aksar director concluded, “Let’s just light up our lives tomorrow, Sunday the 5th April at 9pm, and energise ourselves for the long haul ahead. May the force be with us.”

B-Town backs PM

Earlier, many stars like Shekhar Kapur, Hema Malini, Arjun Kapoor, Anupam Kher, among others, had supported the initiative, urging their followers to do so and promising to follow it. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 has crossed 2500 and 68 deaths have been reported in India. The nation follows a lockdown till April 14, in the meanwhile, to curb the further spread of the virus.

