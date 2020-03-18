Soni Razdan Posts Chaotic Clip Of Airport Amid Coronavirus; Apologises To Fuming Travelers

The coronavirus pandemic is spreading panic among citizens. While the officials of the government and the health departments are trying their best to contain the spread the virus, it seems some of the procedures being followed for it are not pleasing citizens. Amid the chaos, Soni Razdan claimed one such chaotic situation was witnessed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday.

Soni Razdan shared how passengers were getting angry at the officials for taking their passports and not returning them till the tests were conducted. The actor posted a video where the passengers are screaming at the officials, “We don’t want to stay here,” “We don’t feel safe here”, “Please kill us,”“Return our passports”, while even banging the desks.

In another post, she apologised to those who were seen in the video, but stated that she did so only so that the process could be followed in a better way. Razdan urged the health ministry to take note of the situation, while writing that such a situation was a ‘petri dish for spreading the virus.”

Here’s the post:

New Delhi International airport T3 today. Now they are taking the passport of the arriving passengers and not returning them till all the tests are done. Even Indian citizens with Indian passport holders are not allowed to exit. Passengers are screaming at police to kill them. pic.twitter.com/ZpKIGfxpIk — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) March 18, 2020

Sincere apologies to all those in this video please do forgive me for posting this but Im doing so in the hope that this process is done in a better manner. This is a petridish for spreading the virus ! @MoHFW_INDIA kindly take note. Apologies again to the passengers 🙏 https://t.co/DEPzqQjdAh — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) March 18, 2020

Richa Chadha was among those who reacted and asked why were the passports were being ‘confiscated.”

How can they confiscate passports ? https://t.co/NtXJ4paXxi — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) March 18, 2020

However, turned out, the video was old, and the Delhi airport clarified that all relevant procedures were being followed and that operations were fully normal. Soni shared that she was deleting her tweet.

Delhi has reported one death out of the three in India. In all, 10 cases have been reported in the Capital. Overall, 149 cases have been reported in India, with three deaths in total.

