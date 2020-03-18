The Debate
Soni Razdan Posts Chaotic Clip Of Airport Amid Coronavirus; Apologises To Fuming Travelers

Bollywood News

Passengers at Delhi airport fumed over passports not being returned before tests. Soni Razdan posted a video and urged the health ministry to take note of it.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Passengers fume over passports not being returned before tests, Soni Razdan posts video

The coronavirus pandemic is spreading panic among citizens. While the officials of the government and the health departments are trying their best to contain the spread the virus, it seems some of the procedures being followed for it are not pleasing citizens. Amid the chaos, Soni Razdan claimed one such chaotic situation was witnessed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday.  

READ: Netizen Lauds Delhi Airport Officials For 'seamless Management' Amidst Coronavirus Crisis

Soni Razdan shared how passengers were getting angry at the officials for taking their passports and not returning them till the tests were conducted. The actor posted a video where the passengers are screaming at the officials, “We don’t want to stay here,” “We don’t feel safe here”, “Please kill us,”“Return our passports”, while even banging the desks.

READ: Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Back To Delhi Amid Coronavirus, To Be Quarantined

In another post, she apologised to those who were seen in the video, but stated that she did so only so that the process could be followed in a better way. Razdan urged the health ministry to take note of the situation, while writing that such a situation was a ‘petri dish for spreading the virus.”

Here’s the post: 

In another post, she apologised to those who were seen in the video, but stated that she did so only so that the process could be followed in a better way. Razdan urged the health ministry to take note of the situation, while writing that such a situation was a 'petri dish for spreading the virus." 

READ: One More Coronavirus Confirmation In Noida; Man Who Had Been To Indonesia Tests Positive

Richa Chadha was among those who reacted and asked why were the passports were being ‘confiscated.” 

However, turned out, the video was old, and the Delhi airport clarified that all relevant procedures were being followed and that operations were fully normal. Soni shared that she was deleting her tweet. 

Delhi has reported one death out of the three in India. In all, 10 cases have been reported in the Capital. Overall, 149 cases have been reported in India, with three deaths in total.

READ: Ranbir Kapoor’s Mother Neetu Kapoor Shares A Post About Coronavirus, See Pic

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
