'Couldn't Get Bed Because He Wasn't Chota Rajan': Irrfan's Wife Sutapa On Relative's Death

Late actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar on Sunday took to her social media handle to mourn the demise of her relative who passed away in Delhi after contracting COVID-19. Sutapa revealed that her relative Sameer Banerjee couldn't get a bed in any of the Delhi hospitals and failed to even set up an ICU at home.

Sikdar further thanked everyone for their help and highlighted, "I couldn’t get a bed in ICU for him because he was not chotarajan. He was an honest man." For those unaware, underworld don Rajendra Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan had tested positive for COVID-19 in April and was admitted to the New Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Services (AIIMS).

Sutapa's note read:

"#notanobituary#don'tforget I posted day before for help for my relative Sameer Banerjee. Today he left us .We couldn’t set up an ICU at home in Delhi the capital of India.and we couldn’t get a bed in the hospital. My gratitude to all the covid warriors who helped . I will never forget you all ,my belssings to you all till I live, I will never forget sameerda’s smile ..i will cherish my adolescent memories with him, I will never ever forget that I couldn’t get a bed in ICU for him because he was not chotarajan.he was an honest man. I will not forget this mayhem in delhi You don’t forget too that Banerjee sheikhs das adjanias all have to go and they could have stayed with us all a bit longer if we would have concentrated as a country more on hospital oxygen plants then hindu festivals and muslim festivals. #delhigovt#modi#bettertobeachotarajan#don'tforget

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

As the country continues to battle the pandemic, Delhi so far has registered over 11,49,333 positive cases, out of which 10,33,825 have successfully recovered, while 16,147 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 27,047 new cases, 25,288 fresh cases and 375 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the National Capital is 99,361.

