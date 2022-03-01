'Countless Memories': Sunny Deol Shares Image Of Dad Dharmendra's First Vintage Car

Sunny Deol headed to his Instagram account on Tuesday and gave his fans and followers a glimpse of his dad Dharmendra's first vintage car. He shared a classy black and white picture as he let fans in of a part of his life and they seemed to love the car as they expressed their thoughts in the comments section. The actor mentioned that it has been a 'wild ride' as he shared the special picture on social media.

The actor took to his Instagram account on Tuesday and shared a black and white picture in which he could be seen showcasing his side profile for the camera as he sat in his dad's first vintage car. He was seen wearing a simple black t-shirt and jeans and mentioned he has made 'countless memories' in the car. His caption read, "It's been a wild ride. With my dad’s vintage Fiat, the first car he ever bought and the countless memories I made in them."

The much-loved actor has an active social media account and often takes to Instagram to share glimpses from his life with his fans and followers. He recently celebrated his brother Bobby Deol's birthday and shared an adorable black and white picture from their childhood. Calling him his 'little brother', he extended his wishes to him on his special day. He also recently congratulated him on the success and great things being said about his projects Dagar and Love Hostel.

The actor is currently all set for the release of the much-awaited film Gadar 2, which will be the sequel to the 2001 action film. What excites fans, even more, is that Sunny will soon be seen sharing the screen with his brother and dad in Apne 2. The film will also see Katrina Kaif and Kirron Kher taking on pivotal roles, but more details about the project, like its release date have not been announced yet. The film was announced a while ago, and fans are eager for an update about the much-awaited project.

