Actor Salman Khan on Monday had moved a Mumbai Court against an online mobile game titled 'Selmon Bhoi', which is allegedly based on the 2002 hit-and-run incident involving the actor. Following this, the court has ordered a temporary restraint on access to the video game. The court has directed the makers of the game, Parody Studios Pvt Ltd and its directors to refrain from disseminating, launching, re-launching and recreating the game or any other content relating to the actor.

The court order was passed by judge K M Jaiswal on Monday and a copy of it was made available on Tuesday. In addition, the court also directed the game makers to immediately take down, block and disable access to the game from Google Play Store and all other platforms.

Mumbai Court orders restraint on 'Selmon Bhoi' video game

The court stated that the game and its images match with the actor and the 2002 hit-and-run case in which he is involved. Moreover, the court also said that Salman Khan had never given his consent for the video game. It also mentioned that Salman Khan's 'privacy is being deprived' and his 'image is being tarnished'.

"Upon watching the game and its images, it prima facie matches with the identity of the plaintiff (Khan) and to the hit-and-run case connected to the plaintiff," the court said. "When the plaintiff has not given his consent for developing of the game, which is very similar to his identity and the case against him, certainly his right to privacy is being deprived and his image is also being tarnished," the order added.

The court also stated that the game developers used the actor's identity and popularity for their commercial gain. According to PTI, Salman Khan had filed an application in court in August against the game developers. The actor claimed that the name and images which are displayed in the game appeared to be his caricature version. In the application, the actor stated that the game 'Selmon Bhoi' is phonetically the same as 'Salman Bhai', the actor's name which is popular amongst his fans.

"The game developers intentionally gained commercial advantage by exploiting the personality rights of our client without seeking our client's consent," said the actor's application filed through law firm DSK Legal.



Therefore, the court has directed the developers to file their affidavit to Khan's plea and posted the matter for further hearing on September 20. Salman Khan was acquitted of all charges in the 2002 hit-and-run case by the Bombay High Court in 2015.

With PTI Inputs