COVID-19: Actor Harshvardhan Rane Sold His Bike In Exchange For Oxygen Concentrators

Actor Harshvardhan Rane who in a bid to help the people amid COVID-19 had put his bike on sale recently informed about it being sold. The actor took to his Instagram stories and informed that his bike was sold and till now he was able to provide three oxygen concentrators to patients in Hyderabad. The Taish actor further wrote that a few more are also expected to reach their destination soon. At last, in the story, the actor has also penned a small note for his fans and Instagram family for their support in bidding good prices for his bike.

Harshvardhan Rane's bike sold for oxygen concentrators

“Good news, Thanks to your swift help and prompt offers on Instagram. 3 oxygen concentrators have reached Hyderabad. Few more expected soon. PS: I wouldn’t have been able to do this without Instagram and your quick support,” the actor wrote on his Instagram story. Earlier, the 37-year-old actor shared a bunch of pictures of his bike and explained his aim of providing a few oxygen concentrators in exchange for his bike. Harshvardhan, who is an avid biker, posted a set of pictures of himself and his yellow Royal Enfield bike and wrote: "Giving my motorcycle away in exchange for a few oxygen concentrators which we together can provide to people in need combatting COVID." He had also sought help from his fans while asking them to find good oxygen concentrators in Hyderabad.

The actor even spoke to Hindustan Times about the noble cause and shared that he does not come from a wealthy background where he could write huge checks. Yet he wanted to help people who were in desperate need of oxygen to save the lives of their loved ones. So to help them, he decided to sell his motorcycle in exchange for oxygen concentrators. He further shared that he used to watch it parked and think about it being used for something or someone.

IMAGE: HARSHVARDHANRANE/Instagram

