COVID-19: Alia Bhatt Shares Health Update, Says 'taking Care And Staying Safe'

Ranbir Kapoor was recently tested positive for COVID-19 as his mother Neetu Kapoor shared the news on her official Instagram handle. As Neetu revealed the news, fans started to wish for his healthy recovery. However, a lot of people were also concerned about Alia Bhatt’s health as she was recently shooting with Ranbir Kapoor for an advertisement and also in Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt recently took to her official Instagram handle and gave her fans an update about her health as Ranbir Kapoor COVID-19 positive news started doing the rounds on the internet. For all the people who are wondering about Alia Bhatt health update, here is all you need to know.

Alia Bhatt shares an update about her health on Instagram

Alia Bhatt took to her official Instagram handle and shared her health situation on her Instagram story. She revealed that she has tested negative for COVID-19 and she is now back to work from today after isolation. Alia Bhatt's Instagram story for her fans read as “I’ve been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes! I’m taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all#DoGazKiDoori #MaskHaiZaroori.” Here is a look at Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

Alia Bhatt health update

Ranbir Kapoor COVID-19 positive

Alia Bhatt and her Ranbir Kapoor were recently pictured together while shooting an ad film. A few days ago, Alia had also shared a picture with Ayan Mukerjee and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor had shared that Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago on her Instagram. She shared that he is on medication and recovering well. Ranbir Kapoor is in self-quarantine at home and he is following all precautions, added the actor. Here is a look at Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram.

Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in the biographical crime film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will be seen playing the titular character of the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. The makers recently released the Gangubai Kathiawadi's teaser which has been received well. The audience has praised Alia Bhatt’s performance in the movie after watching the teaser. The movie is expected to release on July 30, 2021. Here is a look at the Gangubai Kathiawadi's teaser.

Gangubai Kathiawadi's teaser

Image Credits: Alia Bhatt Instagram

