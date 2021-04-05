COVID-19: Atul Kasbekar Urges Govt To Allow Private Offices To Work With Limited Capacity

In a bid to curb the rising COVID cases, the Maharashtra government has announced a night curfew across the state from 8 PM to 7 AM and lockdown will be imposed on weekends - with only essential services functional. Reacting to the same, producer Atul Kasbekar took to Twitter and requested the government to encourage work from home. He urged to allow private offices and firms to operate with limited capacity under strict restrictions to stop the spread of the virus.

Atul Kasbekar shares views on encouraging work from home

In the post, he also requested the government to 'encourage work from home' by not making it mandatory as it can result in heavy losses. "Why can’t private offices also be made to function at limited capacity and under the same restrictions/ health requirements as manufacturing units pls? Encourage WFH but not make it mandatory. Can’t totally shut down like this." Apart from this, Atul also wrote about contributing to inoculate 'hardworking film crew' to protect them from the deadly virus. The producer suggested BMC officials about ways where he can officially contribute to inoculate the film's crew of age 22 and above. He further mentioned that this will be the best way to 'create little bubbles of safety from infection in different spheres of industry.' At last, he concluded and wrote that 'financial assistance from most organisations to support crews is impossible unless and until they are working.'

"Would like very much to protect to the best of our ability our hard-working film crew so that they r as safe as possible. Is it kindly possible to do so pls officially? The ages are 22 and up, all Indian citizens. We’d be happy to pay for the vaccine administration," wrote Atul.

Would like very much to protect to the best of our ability our hard working film crew so that they r as safe as possible



Is it kindly possibly to do so pls officially?

The ages are 22 and up, all Indian citizens



We’d be happy to pay for the vaccine administration ðŸ™ðŸ½@mybmc — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) April 5, 2021

This will be a rapid way to create our own little bubbles of safety from infection in diff spheres of industry



Continue commerce as a result



It’s a financial impossibility for most organisations to support crews indefinitely without working@mybmc pls advise — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) April 5, 2021

One of the users was quick enough to respond to the request made by Atul and claimed that injecting so many people is not possible and will be 'beyond the capabilities of BMC as they have to go quantity and priority wise.' Coming up with an optimistic approach towards his request, Atul explained that 'A lot of eligible people aren’t taking the vaccine for whatever reason and of them, he knows have walked in and gotten jabbed in ten mins.' He further stated that 'eventually he has planned to jab all age groups over 15' who are working in a cluster.

I doubt this will be possible Atul. Beyond their capabilities as well, because they have to go quantity and priority wise. The infrastructure is set to collapse in 15 days. Centre to

Give more vaccines. Until then, we all just have to be more careful. — Tanveer (@tansworld) April 5, 2021

Everything is possible

A lot of eligible people aren’t taking the vaccine for whatever reason

Most people I know have walked in and gotten jabbed in ten mins



Eventually we will jab all age groups over 15

Start earlier to whosoever wants it esp for those working in a cluster — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) April 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on April 4 reported the highest single-day rise of 57,074 coronavirus positive cases while 222 patients succumbed to the infection, the state government said. With the addition of new infections, the overall tally in the state reached 30,10,597 while the death toll mounted to 55,878, it said. Previously, Maharashtra had recorded the highest one- day spike of 24,619 cases on September 17, 2020. Maharashtra is now left with 4,30,503 active cases whereas the count of recoveries rose to 25,22,823 on April 4 with 27,508 patients getting discharged,

(Image credit: Instagram/ Pixabay)

(With inputs from PTI)