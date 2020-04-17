COVID-19: Shoojit Sircar Roots For Barter System, Has Quirky Take On 'production' Of Kids

Bollywood News

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Shoojit Sircar rooted for barter system. He also had a quirky take on 'production' of kids, with weddings being postponed.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19: Shoojit Sircar roots for barter system, has quirky take on 'production' of kids

Terms like ‘recession’ are already doing the rounds amid the COVID-19 pandemic, though the current focus in on overcoming the situation. However, the fact that economies around the world will be affected, is not being denied by the experts. Amid the uncertainty post the crisis, Shoojit Sircar feels one should head back to the erstwhile system of barter system, involving the exchange of goods and services, before currency gained prominence.

READ: Shoojit Sircar: Face Masks Will Soon Be A Social Status Like Other Designer Accessories

The National Award-winning director took to Twitter to state that the barter system was ‘simple’ and the trade was ‘fair’, as the world stared at a ‘huge economic crisis.' The Madras Cafe filmmaker shared that there would be no problem of over-production or under-production and no concentration of economic power if the system was put in place again.

Sircar shared that one would only produce as per the requirement if such a system came into place, thus ‘minimalising waste in the monetary economy.' Giving an example, he wrote that people could pay him in kind with ration, vegetables or clothes in return for watching his movie.

The director also had some interesting takes on more aspects of the pandemic. He shared that face masks were going to become a fashion accessory like jewellery and handbags and that they could even have designer label masks. 

He also claimed that 25 lakh marriages are likely to be put off in the months of February, March, and April. He quipped that even the 'production' of children will thus get shelved or postponed. 

READ:COVID-19 Will Change Filmmaking And Viewing Experience, Says Shoojit Sircar

Here’s the post

Be it his thoughts on how intimate scenes will be shot in the post-COVID-19 era or how filmmaking itself will change, some of Sircar's other comments have also made headlines recently.

READ:Shoojit Sircar Wonders How 'intimate Scenes' Will Be Shot After COVID; Dia Mirza Reacts

Meanwhile, the film industry is currently shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All films set for release and all shootings have been postponed. The stars have been helping the country in the battle, by donating to the relief funds, helping the industry’s daily wage workers and paparazzi.

READ:Fuel Price Rise: Esha Gupta, Shoojit Sircar Call It 'great Move', Have Interesting Reasons

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories