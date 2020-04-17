COVID-19: Shoojit Sircar roots for barter system, has quirky take on 'production' of kids

Terms like ‘recession’ are already doing the rounds amid the COVID-19 pandemic, though the current focus in on overcoming the situation. However, the fact that economies around the world will be affected, is not being denied by the experts. Amid the uncertainty post the crisis, Shoojit Sircar feels one should head back to the erstwhile system of barter system, involving the exchange of goods and services, before currency gained prominence.

The National Award-winning director took to Twitter to state that the barter system was ‘simple’ and the trade was ‘fair’, as the world stared at a ‘huge economic crisis.' The Madras Cafe filmmaker shared that there would be no problem of over-production or under-production and no concentration of economic power if the system was put in place again.

Sircar shared that one would only produce as per the requirement if such a system came into place, thus ‘minimalising waste in the monetary economy.' Giving an example, he wrote that people could pay him in kind with ration, vegetables or clothes in return for watching his movie.

1/2 As the World 2020 is hit with huge“Economic Crisis” I suggest let’s head back to Barter System as a means for exchanging goods and services. It is most Simple and trade is “Fair”, No problem of over-production and Under-production, No concentration of economic power. Cont. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 15, 2020

2/2In a barter system, you only produce the required amount of goods and services, thus minimizing waste in the monetary economy. For ex. People watch my films and they can give me ur unused items/ration/veggies/clothes what ever:)) — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 15, 2020

The director also had some interesting takes on more aspects of the pandemic. He shared that face masks were going to become a fashion accessory like jewellery and handbags and that they could even have designer label masks.

He also claimed that 25 lakh marriages are likely to be put off in the months of February, March, and April. He quipped that even the 'production' of children will thus get shelved or postponed.

Here’s the post

Between Feb/Mar/Apr 2020 approx. 2.5 million (25 lakhs) “Marriages” will get postponed.. That means the production of children will also get shelved or postponed:)) — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 16, 2020

Be it his thoughts on how intimate scenes will be shot in the post-COVID-19 era or how filmmaking itself will change, some of Sircar's other comments have also made headlines recently.

Meanwhile, the film industry is currently shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All films set for release and all shootings have been postponed. The stars have been helping the country in the battle, by donating to the relief funds, helping the industry’s daily wage workers and paparazzi.

