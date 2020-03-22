COVID-19: Ronnie Screwvala Opens Up On Protection Of Workers, Urges Caution On 'lockdown'

Discussion over the impact of the current situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy is doing the rounds. The entrepreneurs have been forced to take various decisions for their companies as State governments have urged the shutdown of theatres, malls, workplaces and public places to curb the spread of the virus. One such person has been Ronnie Screwvala, who owns multiple businesses, across media and educational fields.

The Uri: The Surgical Strike producer spoke to Republic TV during the special coverage for Janta Curfew, an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Screwvala revealed that he asked all his educational platforms to put their courses online in the wake of institutions being shut amid the COVID-19 scare. He had also shared that he spent some time in the rural areas, as a part of his Swades Foundation, holding discussions on providing healthcare and help the people with a hospital in the interiors of Maharashtra. Screwvala said that they were working on figuring out ways in which they can get tested, and what they can do in case they test positive for it.

On Janta Curfew, that was held from 7 AM to 9 AM, Screwwvala said, “I was worried that people would come out after it ends at 9 PM, but everyone needs to be indoors.”

“It is a difficult time, but containment needs to be the only solution right now,” he said about the current situation amid COVID-19 outbreak.

On employees facing the brunt, the producer stated, “We need to protect the bottom level in every organisation, including temporary staff. We shouldn’t talk about it on a week-on-week level, we need to take it three months at a time, more calm will come about.”

The word ‘lockdown’ is being used to prevent the spread of the virus, with countries like France adopting the practice. Screwvala, however, expressed caution on it, “Lockdown is a very powerful word, but India also needs to be ready for a lockdown because there can be other side-effects that can happen if you’re not pre-planned. We’re not the best country known for distribution of health services, or the great distribution of food services, and essential services. So we need to use this with a little bit of pre-planning and a little bit of trepidation when we use lockdown and that appeals to governments too.”

