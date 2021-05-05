COVID-19: Jacqueline Fernandez Launches YOLO Foundation To 'share Stories Of Kindness'

Amid the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in India, several Bollywood stars are doing their bit to spread awareness while urging fans to donate. The latest star to join the bandwagon was actress Jacqueline Fernandez who took to Instagram and announced the launch of her 'You Only Live Once' foundation to create and share stories of kindness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jacqueline Fernadez launches Yolo foundation amid COVID-19

The Kick actress took to Instagram and shared her initiative while revealing about teaming up with several NGOs that cater to the different needs in the society, to begin with. With an NGO called the Roti Bank, Jacqueline has targeted to provide one lakh meals this month. On the other hand, partnering with the Feline Foundation, the actor has taken initiative to help stray animals. Apart from associating with several NGO’s the actress will also be distributing masks and sanitisers to front line workers- the Mumbai Police Force, who continue to work selflessly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While captioning the post, Jacqueline wrote, “We have this one life, let’s do whatever we can to make a difference in this world!! I am proud to announce the launch of the YOLO Foundation; an initiative to Create and Share Stories of Kindness. In these challenging times, the Yolo Foundation has partnered with several NGOs to help in whichever way we possibly can. Watch this space to know how you can contribute and make a difference to the lives around you.”

The actress had earlier extended help to people in rebuilding their houses post-flood relief and had also worked towards the nourishment of children during COVID-19 that won her love. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has a host of film lines in the pipeline including Attack opposite actor John Abraham and Bhoot Police, which has a large star cast including Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and more in key roles. Other than this, she is yet to begin the shooting of another big project Ram Setu where she will feature opposite Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

(Image credit: JACQUELINEF143/ Instagram)