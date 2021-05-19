COVID-19: Kangana Pens Thought-provoking Note, Says 'Don't Beg From Poor If You Are Rich'

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Instagram stories and shared 'lessons from the pandemic' while penning down several points marking it as her 'thought of the day.’ In the lengthy note, the actress shared her thoughts on the ongoing COVID relief care funds and requested people to not ‘beg from poor people if they are rich.’ She remarked that people whose influence allows them then they should ‘arrange for oxygen, beds or medicines for individuals’ and help in saving a life through their work.

Kangana Ranaut pens thoughts on relief funds

The actress who emerged as a fighter from COVID-19 after sharing her negative reports on Instagram jotted down the point and explained, “Thought of the day might be complex or too evolved for few but some will get it. Lessons from the pandemic 1) No one is insignificant everyone can help but it's important to recognise your place, role, and influence in the society 2) Don't beg from poor people if you are rich. 3) if your influence allows arranging for oxygen, beds or medicines for individuals you might save a few."

Further, she also offered a piece of advice to the ‘prominent personalities’ to not run after a few projects and support people. “if you are a prominent personality then don't run after a few, protect and support the one who can save millions if right environment and support are given to him..5) When that one and only power solves more than a billion people's problems of beds and oxygen in less than a week, don't forget to acknowledge your contribution to that outcome however small it may be but remember you invested yourself in it, not many will recognise your kindness, cause in life some do drama and some simple care ... Love Kangana," the note added.

On May 18, Kangana had given an update on her health and revealed that she has tested COVID-19 negative and wrote that she was not offering tips on how to beat the virus as she did not want to rub ‘Covid fan clubs’ the wrong way. “Yes, there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus... Anyway thanks for your wishes and love,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

(IMAGE: KANGANARANAUT/ Instagram/ PTI)

