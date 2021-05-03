Last Updated:

COVID-19: Kangana Ranaut Urges To Plant Trees Amid Oxygen Crisis, Says 'we Learnt Nothing'

Actress Kangana Ranaut does not seems to be okay with the fact that people are not compensating for all the oxygen that they are forcefully drawing from nature.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Kangana Ranaut urges govt to announce 'relief for nature' to compensate for oxygen

Image credit: PTI/ Unsplash


With thousands of people struggling to arrange oxygen cylinders and concentrators amid the coronavirus pandemic, many hospitals are installing new oxygen plants to cope with the rising demand. However, actress Kangana Ranaut does not seems to be okay with the fact that people are not compensating for all the oxygen that they are forcefully drawing from the environment. Sharing her concerns over the rapid usage of oxygen by the people, the actress exclaimed that people "learned nothing" from their mistakes and "catastrophes" they cause.

Kangana Ranaut on increasing green cover

Kangana penned her thoughts and fumed at ways how people are drawing oxygen from the environment and not compensating in return by planting more trees and increasing the cover. Opining on the same, the Manikarnika actress wrote, “Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learned nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #PlantTrees.” 

In another tweet, Kangana also suggested that apart from announcing oxygen relief for patients, they should also announce ‘relief for nature also as people who are using this oxygen should also pledge to work on improving the air quality.’ “Remember any other life if disappears from earth even microbes or insects it will affect the fertility of the soil and Mother Earth’s health she will miss them but if humans disappear Earth will only and only flourish if you aren’t her lover or child you are just unnecessary #PlantTrees,” she concluded.

This is not the first time that the actress spoke about increasing the green cover and giving back to the Earth. Previously, a couple of weeks back, Kangana s spoke about the dire conditions prevailing in the country and how people are "traumatised by the self-made virus" which she feels they are using to bring down each other’s economies. She urged people to work hard and be generous towards the earth by following simple ways that can help in reviving the lost glory of the planet. She mentioned that people should plant 8 trees a year, avoid single used plastic and not waste food in order to prevent any further damage. 

(Image credit: PTI/ Unsplash)

First Published:
