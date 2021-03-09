COVID-19 Pandemic After-effects: Bollywood Pans Camera At 'unexplored' Northeastern Region

As the entertainment industry is walking on the path of recovery from the deadly coronavirus while restarting work, interestingly the northeast region of the country is emerging as a hot spot for shooting. The northeastern region has become one of the most preferred destinations for filmmakers to panning their cameras and capture the essence and beauty of the mountainous terrain. Makers of prominent films like Anek, Bhediya, and many more have jetted off to the hilly terrain to shoot for their forthcoming respective films.

The northeastern region becomes a shooting hot spot

Director Anubhav Sinha is navigating a story of a spy with actor Ayushmann Khurrana in Assam, while Amar Kaushik is all set to trace the supernatural tale of Bhediya in the wilderness of Arunachal Pradesh with actors Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Abhishek Bannerjee. Apart from the two films, another director, Meghna Gulzar is also expected to shoot her next project in Meghalaya, Assam, and Nagaland.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, who is bankrolling Anek spoke to Hindustan Times about the charm of the northeastern region that has attracted filmmakers to helm their project. He also spoke about the travelling restrictions owing to the pandemic that has resulted in filmmakers choosing locations in India as compared to abroad. He said that there cannot be a positive side to a global pandemic, but, due to the setback the Bollywood film industry has decided to helm some projects in the amazing landscape beauty.

Apart from Bhushan Kumar, producer Dinesh Vijan who is currently in Arunachal Pradesh with the entire team of Bhediya also hailed the beautiful unexplored place. Talking about the same with the entertainment portal, he said, that for some time, the stories pertaining to the country have been proved inspirational for the people. He further praised the beauty of the place and shared that the entire land is untouched and innocent and the team plans to shoot in the region responsibly, without causing any harm to nature. Continuing, he also shared his reasons to shoot the supernatural film in Arunachal Pradesh and revealed that the script demanded a background of deep forests, natural habitat, and ethnic lifestyle, which Arunachal Pradesh offers in abundance. Hence, the beauty of the state is quite apt for the entire storyline.