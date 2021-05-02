COVID-19 Positive Randhir Kapoor Out Of ICU, Says, 'I Am Better Now'

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital, on Sunday said he has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The 74-year-old actor was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this week.

"I am doing much better. I was there in the ICU for a day and then they moved me out because I didn't have any breathlessness or needed oxygen. I had a high temperature. I am better now," Randhir Kapoor told PTI. The actor informed he will be discharged soon. "I am anxious to get out. My children told me to get into the hospital (given the COVID-19 scenario)," he added.

Randhir Kapoor, who is the eldest son of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, lost his younger brothers Rishi Kapoor (67) and Rajiv Kapoor (58), within a span of one year.

He married actor Babita, but they are now separated. The couple has two daughters -- Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

A quick look at Randhir Kapoor's movies

Randhir Kapoor made his acting debut as an adult with the 1971 family drama Kal Aaj Aur Kal which was a box office success. After that, Kapoor appeared in various successful movies like Jeet (1972), Hamrahi (1974), Lafange (1975), Ponga Pandit (1975), and Rampur Ka Lakshman (1972). After appearing in these movies, he took a decade-long break from acting and made a directional comeback with the 1991 movie Henna. Besides backing Henna, Randhir Kapoor has also produced films like Prem Granth and Aa Ab Laut Chalen, which also happens to be the last movie under the family banner of R K Films.

It was a commercial success and earned Kapoor the Filmfare Award for Best Director nomination and the movie was chosen as the Indian submission to the Oscar. Most recently, the actor was seen in the 2010 comedy movie Housefull, which was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. He also appeared in films like Housefull 2 and Super Nani.

(with PTI inputs)