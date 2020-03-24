Ranvir Shorey Was On Flight During Tribute For Coronavirus Warriors; Watch What Happened

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged Indians to give a shoutout to the essential workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic by coming out on their windows, balconies and terraces. However, numerous other moments, like a ragpicker clapping in the middle of the street, or Priyanka Chopra doing so in Los Angeles, also made headlines. Ranvir Shorey too couldn’t have come out on his balcony or terrace at 5 pm on Sunday because he was on a flight.

However, the actor showed that even a journey couldn’t deter him and his co-passengers from applauding the ‘warriors’ against COVID-19. Ranvir took to Twitter to share a video from the moment on his flight at 5pm on Sunday. The Khosla Ka Ghosla star wrote that his flight was near empty with just 10-15 persons in it.

However, he, along with the other passengers and the cabin crew, clapped for the heroes of COVID-19 inside the flight. Using the viral hashtag ‘5 baje 5 minute’, he shared how they still paid tribute despite the location or the number of people together.

Watch the video:

There were only about 10-15 of us on the aircraft, but we still paid tribute. #5baje5minute pic.twitter.com/a0GOi4gYUf — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) March 22, 2020

Meanwhile, the who’s who of Bollywood came out to honour doctors, nurses, medical workers, police, Army, civic workers and others, who are going ahead with their jobs despite state governments urging people to stay at home to curb the spread of the virus. Bachchan family, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Kapil Sharma, Kriti Sanon and many others gathered and cheered enthusiastically.

India is facing a challenging time, like most other countries, to contain COVID-19. The coronavirus has claimed nine lives in the country so far, with total 477 cases.

