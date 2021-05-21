COVID-19: Sanjana Sanghi Sends Oxygen Concentrators To Tribal Areas, Urges Fans To Support

Actress Sanjana Sanghi who had recently launched her Mental Health campaign ‘Here to Hear’, took to Instagram and informed about extending her support to the people amid the ongoing pandemic, The actress shared that along with nutritional packages, essential medicines, testing support, she has sent the first batch of 30 life-saving Oxygen Concentrators to Nashik which will be further dispatched to tribal areas with the support of the District Administration.

Sanjana Sanghi donates oxygen concentrators to tribal areas

Apart from the 30 that were sent on May 20, the Dil Bechara actress revealed that 20 more oxygen concentrators will be provided soon. While sending in her help, Sanjana thanked the people who came in support of the initiative and donated their bit to support the fight against the second wave of COVID-19. Through her mission Protect A million, the actress aims to help disadvantaged children, families worse hit by the pandemic. Further, Sanjana informed that Thane and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations have also received 10 Oxygen Concentrators each, and 10 each to Banswara & Chikkaballapur amongst others. Several fans expressed their pride in seeing the actress working relentlessly towards the needy people and hailed her efforts to motivate others to do their bit too.

The actress has been the forerunner of the mental health campaign 'Here to Hear' to address and provide free mental aid amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress had informed that her initiative is aimed to address and provide aid regarding mental health. “#HereToHear Like we agreed earlier, there was never a rule book handed to any of us, on how to cope with a catastrophic pandemic like we presently are. Coping, getting through, and managing our thoughts, fears, anxieties, and confusions through this extremely trying time is anything but easy. But things are tough enough, let’s not make them tougher for ourselves.” Adding, she wrote that her team has worked ‘tirelessly to be able to make possible for all a 30-minute Audio & Text sessions with a Psychologist, or a Qualified Listener anywhere and anytime, absolutely FREE of charge’ so that people open about their worries, fear, and anxieties,” she wrote.

"I'm so proud to see all of us as citizens stepping up to help in ways big and small, and I truly hope our work that has gone behind making 'Here to Hear' possible (will) help. De-stigmatising, seeking the support of mental health experts, as well as emphasizing the importance of doing so to be able to disentangle the many thoughts that may be making this already tough circumstance even tougher is extremely crucial," she further shared in a release. Meanwhile, on the work front, the 24-year-old actress is all set to grace the big screen in Kapil Verma's Om: The Battle Within. The action movie will star Aditya Roy Kapoor where Sanjana will play the role of his love interest.

(IMAGE: SANJANASANGHI96/Instagram)

