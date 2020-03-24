COVID-19: Sonam Kapoor reacts to Maneka Gandhi's post on animals, makes 'heartfelt' plea

As is the case with most significant events, numerous fake news on coronavirus are also doing the rounds. One of them was about the spread of the virus between humans-animals, that even led to many abandoning their pets. Many official authorities had also shared such messages, with John Abraham and others pointing out the errors in those by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Member of Parliament Maneka Gandhi too has slammed the government ministries over such messages. The former Union minister once again reiterated that street dogs, cows and birds cannot give coronavirus to humans. In a message posted on Twitter, she added that she has urged all animal welfare workers to feed the animals during this period and that she will be doing the same.

Sonam K Ahuja also reacted to the post, urging her followers to do the same. The actor, who has been in self-quarantine since her return from London, added that she’d have done so if she could have. The Saaawariya star also made a ‘heartfelt request’ to allow dog food to be made available.

She claimed that the trucks carrying dog food were being blocked at the state borders.

Here’s the post

Sonam has been making headlines in the few days, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The video of her talking to her mother-in-law from her window amid quarantine, offering help to the film associations initiative of distributions of ration, empathising with Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for COVID-19, or interacting her followers, on ways to treat mother Nature, or not travel by train amid the pandemic, became a talking points.

Meanwhile, most of the states have called for a ‘lockdown’-like situation, urging everyone to stay home as far as possible. In India, 504 cases have been confirmed, including nine deaths.

