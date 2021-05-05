COVID-19: Soni Razdan Elated As Mumbai Witnesses Dip In Cases, Says 'well Done To Us'

As cases in Mumbai take a dip for two consecutive days on May 4, veteran actress Soni Razdan took to Twitter and shared her happiness of witnessing fewer cases in the city. The actress reacted to a tweet by author Sanjay Jha who explained the positive drop in Mumbai cases after it became a hotspot. Reacting to the tweet of the author, the actress wrote that every citizen deserves ‘a lot of praise for this’ and urged all to continue keeping up the due diligence once things get towards normalcy.

Soni Razdan on fewer cases in Mumbai

The Raazi actress explained that people should continue to ‘wear a mask, avoid gathering in large groups on the beach, parks, and markets.’ “YES, WE CAN! Well done to us! We deserve a lot of praise for this .. now all we have to do is make sure that we keep up the due diligence once we open up again gradually. That means masking/ no large groups on the beach and in parks and also in markets. Can we do it ?,” Razdan tweeted in happiness.

YES WE CAN ! ðŸ™ŒðŸ‘Š Well done to us ! We deserve a lot of praise for this .. now all we have to do is make sure that we keep up the due diligence once we open up again gradually. That means masking/ no large groups on the beach and in parks and also in markets. Can we do it ? https://t.co/ZBc7tr8rjp — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) May 4, 2021

Earlier, the senior actress who was quite worried about the dire condition of the country amid the pandemic had poured in her heart for all those who lost their loved ones in the battle to fight the virus. The actress spoke about the ‘extreme pressure’ that the doctors and frontline warriors are going through currently because of the shortage of medical aid including Remdesivir, beds, oxygen cylinders, and more that has created a panic in the country. “Everything seems to have collapsed. Even the air we need to breathe .. this time is just too terrible for words. My heart goes out to people who are losing loved ones and to all the medics who are undergoing such extreme stress as the oxygen runs out. God help us all (sic),” she had tweeted.

Everything seems to have collapsed. Even the air we need to breathe .. this time is just too terrible for words. My heart goes out to people who are losing loved ones and to all the medics who are undergoing such extreme stress as oxygen runs out. God help us all ... — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) April 22, 2021

COVID-19 tally in Mumbai

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 2,554 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 62 deaths, taking the count of infections to 6,61,420 and the toll to 13,470, an official from the BMC said. This is the second consecutive day that the country's financial capital has recorded less than 3,000 cases. As compared to Monday, the number of infections dipped by over 100 and the number of fatalities by 10. The day before, the city had witnessed 2,662 cases and 78 deaths. This is also the third consecutive day that the number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the city remained below the 30,000-mark. According to the BMC, 29,076 COVID-19 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests administered so far to 55,42,859.



(Image credit: SONIRAZDAN/Instagram/ PTI)