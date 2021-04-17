COVID-19: Sonu Sood Feels 'helpless' On Receiving 'thousands Of Calls From All Over India'

Actor Sonu Sood, who has proven to be a helper in need to many across the country during the pandemic, mentioned in a tweet that he is feeling 'helpless'. The actor posted a tweet, saying that he has been receiving a number of calls for help from people and he just feels helpless. The actor wrote about the perils people have been facing during the current wave of the Coronavirus. He also urged people to be as safe as possible during the disastrous second wave. A number of fans shared his tweet and agreed with the points he made in them.

Here's why Sonu Sood feels helpless

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Sonu Sood wrote that he hasn’t kept his phone down since morning. The actor wrote that he has received thousands of calls from people who are in need of hospital beds, medicines, injections, etc. Sonu Sood wrote that he could not provide help to all of them due to the scarcity of resources available. He then wrote that all of this just makes him feel helpless. The actor continued the tweet by saying that the situation that the country has been facing currently is scary and urged everyone to stay at home and wear a mask. He also urged people reading the tweet to try their best and avoid themselves from contracting an infection.

Since morning I haven't kept my phone down, thousands of calls from all over India for HOSPITAL BEDS, MEDICINES, INJECTIONS and still not able to provide to many of them, I feel so helpless.The situation is scary, pls stay at home ,wear mask and prevent yourself from infection.ðŸ™ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 16, 2021

The heartfelt message by the actor was well received by the fans who understood the sentiment of the actor’s tweet. They assured him that things will get better and complimented him on his noble efforts. Sonu Sood during the first wave of the pandemic stepped up to be a true hero by helping a number of people to get back home. He also helped a number of people financially and provided aid to people living in rural areas. Quite recently, a video was posted by the actor where it was revealed that Sonu gave away mobile phones to children who had been deprived of online education due to lack of mobile devices. The actor thus provided phones to the students in an attempt to continue their classes.

Several such gestures by the actor have been applauded by the general public who have tagged him a real-life hero. Currently, as well, the actor has been actively involved in trying to help as many people as he can. From beds to medicines, Sonu Sood and his team have been working hard in ensuring they provide help to those who are in need, as per the tweet he made earlier today.