COVID-19: Sonu Sood Urges Govt To Start Vaccination For 25 Years And Above

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood who started the Coronavirus vaccine drive in Punjab on April 7 on the occasion of World Health Day, requested the government to reconsider the age to get vaccinated against the virus. The actor urged the Health Ministry to 'consider 25 years and above getting vaccinated too' as the risk of them contracting the deadly virus is quite high.

Sonu Sood urges health ministry to lower vaccine age

With the second wave of coronavirus, the actor shared that the number of cases is rising at a rapid pace and it is affecting kids. He wrote, "it's high time we announce the vaccination for 25 years and above. Max number of cases I come across are youngsters." Sonu Sood is the recent star to share his opinion on the same after veteran actress Soni Razdan. The Raazi actress had earlier shared a post on Twitter where she demanded to inoculate the age bracket between 16 to 40 on priority as they are more prone to the virus. Validating her point, Soni wrote that people falling in the age group between 16-40 years are the ones that are socialising, going out to work, bars, nightclubs, and are more subjected to be the carrier of the deadly virus.

Sonu Sood recently took the first dose of the COVID vaccine and shared the picture on Twitter. The actor stated that he was launching the ‘biggest vaccination drive’, titled Sanjeevani, which could be seen in the banner behind him. In his post, he wrote about the right time to get the ‘whole of India’ vaccinated, and shared that the drive sought to bring awareness and get people vaccinated. Apart from the actor, several other celebrities who participated in the third COVID-19 vaccine drive were Malaika Arora, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Suman, Shefali Shah, Ashutosh Rana, and many more.



Got my vaccine today and now it's time to get whole of my country vaccinated. Started the biggest vaccination drive "Sanjeevani" which will bring awareness and get our people vaccinated. @IlaajIndia @Network18Group @SoodFoundation pic.twitter.com/lxhRv004De — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 7, 2021

(Image credit: Instagram/ PTI)