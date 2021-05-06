COVID-19: Sophie Choudry Asks Plasma Question; Dr Shriram Nene & Bipasha Basu React

During the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, several Bollywood stars are extending their support to help India combat the deadly virus. Amid the crisis, many social media users are calling out for ‘Plasma donors’, as it is reported that the ‘Plasma therapy’ is helping the positive patients in recovery. On reading such requests, actress and singer Sophie Choudry took to Twitter and tried to seek information on why Plasma therapy is used in India when it is not widely used on a global platform. Sophie received explanations from numerous health experts and medical practitioners and one such was actress Madhuri Dixit’s husband and doctor Shriram Nene.

Dr. Shriram Nene reacts to Sophie Choudry's query on Plasma therapy

The actress explained how she has been receiving ‘desperate requests’ from people for plasma donors, but she is uncertain whether it should be used or not as ‘Plasma therapy isn’t being used by health organisations globally.’”Genuine question to all the doctors out there. Desperate requests for plasma donors fill our timelines. But experts say that #Plasma therapy isn’t being used by health organisations globally. Please explain why we use it in India, the pros & cons. People need some clarity,” she wrote.

Coming to her aid in providing valuable information and explaining the scientific logic, Dr Shriram Nene wrote, “Great Q. As many have answered, plasma is of limited value and may work when the virus is active during the initial stages. Most patients present much later and have cytokine storms hence steroids are key. The efforts to get plasma are arduous. We should focus on essentials.”

Apart from Shriram Nene, actress Bipasha Basu reacted to Sophie’s genuine question and wrote, “Even distinguished Indian docs panels say it’s not helpful. Even I am lost as to why then so many people are always struggling to get it .” She mentioned that even she is lost wondering why people are struggling to find Plasma donors when even distinguished doctors panels in India have said the ‘plasma therapy’ is not helpful. Meanwhile, last year, Sophie Choudry’s staff had tested positive for the deadly virus and she had isolated herself as a precautionary measure. Back then, she had shared a video sharing important information with fans about staying indoors and adhering to all safety norms.

(Image credit: SOPHIECHOUDRY/ DR SRIRAM NENE/ Facebook/ PTI)

