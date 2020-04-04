'Chappa Chappa Afwah Chale': Hariharan & 13 Others Join Hands To Bust COVID-19 Rumours

The rising cases of novel Coronavirus has created panic across the world, and even in India. To make things even worse, countless coronavirus rumors are circulating online. With Bollywood's stalwart Amitabh Bachchan falling for one such rumour, one can imagine how easily some of the others in the country can believe unverified information.

While celebrities have been spreading the right information regarding COVID-19 — many of them through social media posts, some by featuring in government’s awareness videos — fake news still keep surfacing on WhatsApp and social media. To bust these rumours (afwaah), some of the veterans of the entertainment industry have joined hands and have created a special song.

Chappa Chappa Afwaah Chale

Hariharan, Roop Kumar Rathod-Sonali Rathod, Sanjeev Kapoor and Ranveer Brar are part of a group of 14 artists who have lent support to this initiative with the song Chappa Chappa Afwaah Chale-The Lockdown Song. The lyrics are based on Gulzar’s evergreen song Chappa Chappa Charkha Chale, composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, from the movie Maachis.

The track will be launched via a digital press conference on Saturday evening, where the artists will be interacting with journalists about the song.

Bollywood celebs raise awareness

Earlier, some of the leading names of the film industry like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Ayushmann Khurrana had come together to inform their followers the various precautions needed to protect ourselves from the pandemic.

Let us all come together & win this #WarAgainstVirus



Thank you @RSPicturez & all the artists for this pic.twitter.com/oqBKZm7TcZ — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 20, 2020

The stars have been making headlines for pledging donations to the PM’s fund and other initiatives to help those affected by the crisis.

