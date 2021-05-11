COVID: Kubbra Sait Tells Heartbreaking Story Of Her Friend, Urges Fans To Use Double Masks

Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait recently went live on her Instagram account to share an emotional story. In the video, she talked about the condition of the city that she was born and raised in, Bangalore. She also narrated the gut-wrenching story of her friend and urged her fans and followers to stay safe and wear a mask while they go out. Check out what she said.

Kubbra Sait shares an emotional video

The video starts with the actor addressing that she is in emotional turmoil and want to share about the city she was born and raised in. She continues that nobody has any idea about the situation in Bangalore and how terrifying it is getting. She mentioned that people who are suffering from COVID-19 are not getting beds and the other thing that stirred her up was that one of her close friends lost his 29-year old young brother. The actor has no idea how to express her grief but she asked her friend about his parents. He said that they are in a bizarre situation and it took them over ten hours to cremate the dead body.

Further, she added that she offered to fly down to her friend and meet him, to which he rejected and said that he doesn't want the actor to come close to the city, not now and not even in the next month. Concluding the story, Kubbra said that we have no clue when will the situation end or when will the virus go away. She then joins her hand and requests her fans and the people living in Bangalore that they should wear double masks, stay at home, take care of their loved ones and maintain social distancing. The disease is not sparing anyone, people who are young are also getting diagnosed by it. The actor ended the live session by asking people to unite and help the people in need.

In the caption, she wrote, "Bangalore - BE SAFE. Stay indoors. Double mask up." The comments section is filled with fans expressing their grief and also supporting her statement and narrating their own stories. Check it out.

