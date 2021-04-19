COVID-stricken Sonu Sood Slams Black Marketing Of Remdesivir: 'Dont' Earn Money This Way'

Actor Sonu Sood took to Twitter and called out people who are black marketing the Remdesivir drug, creating bottlenecks and charging exorbitantly. The actor further blamed the black-marketers for thinking to earn money amid such uncertain times where the country needs the injections to save those hit hard by COVID-19. He urged people to not take advantage of the situation and help out those in need.

Sonu Sood on black marketing of Remdesivir drug

Sonu advocated the need to help people during such a crisis by lending their hand and not cheating them of money by black marketing the injections. “Those who are black marketing Remdesivir injection please stop earning such money. People are suffering, we are unable to reach all the emergency patients' injections across the country, because of you. This is the time to join hands, not to get rich,” he tweeted.

Sonu Sood on April 17 informed fans about contracting the deadly virus in a note on social media, after receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The actor wrote that he has already 'quarantined himself and is taking the utmost care.' Sonu also penned a special message for his fans who expressed concern over the news and requested them to not worry as the quarantine period will give him "ample time" to solve their problems. Sonu Sood has over the last year helped many people who were suffering on account of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on April 16, the Republic TV team conducted a sting operation in a Chhattisgarh hospital which revealed how the drug is being black marketed by ward boys and doctors in the facility. As a part of its operation, one of Republic TV journalists posed as a customer and recorded a ward boy who admitted to possessing the drugs. He further revealed that each dose of Remdesivir costs around Rs 10,000 in the black market and he would take cash payment for the drugs. It was revealed that doctors have been selling the Remdesivir drug at Rs 16,000 in some places. A doctor who was black-marketing the drug stated that it is readily available if a customer is willing to pay immediately. However, there is no clarity on the originality of the Remdesivir stock available with these doctors. On the other hand, on April 17, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan had taken to Twitter and mentioned the new updated price of the Remdesivir drug to meet the increasing demand of the injection and to enhance its availability and affordability across all states who are facing the shortage.

