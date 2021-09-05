COVID Struck Farah Khan Posts Pic With Amitabh, Deepika, Informs Clicking Before Diagnosis

Ace filmmaker Farah Khan who will soon feature in an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, revealed the entire crew members have tested negative. She recently took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets with Deepika Padukone and megastar Amitabh Bachchan and revealed that she had shot the special episode before testing positive for coronavirus.

Farah Khan shares pic with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone from KBC sets

Farah has worked with Deepika in their multi-starrer film Happy New Year and Om Shanti Om. While captioning the post, the filmmaker who is recuperating from the virus, wrote, “You know it's a great day when your selfie is clicked by the legend himself - Amitabh Bachchan. Thank you my darling Deepika Padukone for this Teacher's Day special episode of KBC (will air next Friday).” Adding, while explaining about her COVID-19 diagnosis, the choreographer wrote, “p.s- this was shot b4 I tested positive n thankfully everyone on this set has tested negative post-shoot.”

Stars like Kartik Aaryan, Bhavana Pandey, and others reacted to the post. A couple of days back, Farah had taken to her Instagram stories and shared her diagnosis. She was on board as a judge on the dance reality show, Super Dancer 4. Despite taking both the vaccination doses as well as being surrounded by people who have got both jabs, the filmmaker had expressed her disbelief in the lengthy post.

"I wonder if this happened coz I didn't put my 'kaala teeka', despite being double vaccinated & working with mostly double vaxxed people... I've still managed to test positive for COVID..I’ve already informed everyone I came in contact with, to get tested. However, if I have forgotten someone (because of old age n fading memory) pls test urself. hoping to recover soon (sic),” she wrote then. Following her frequent shooting schedules, it is likely that Farah might have contracted the virus then. Apart from Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Farah Khan has been busy shooting for the reality TV show Zee Comedy Show, on which she appears as a judge. After creating a successful mark in the film industry, Farah Khan is now predominantly seen on the small screen, either hosting or judging several reality shows.

IMAGE: FARAHKHANKUNDER/Instagram